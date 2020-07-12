1/1
Bethany Lynn Dirks-Allison
BETHANY LYNN DIRKS-ALLISON Columbia, Tenn. Dec. 5, 1990 June 25, 2020 Bethany Lynn Dirks-Allison of Columbia, Tenn., passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2020. A get together of friends and family will be announced at a later date. Bethany was the daughter of Eric Christman and Michelle Marlatt Cooper and her biological father, Allen Dirks Jr. of Monticello, Iowa. A 2009 graduate of North Cedar High School in Stanwood, Iowa, she was employed at Morning Pointe Care Center in Franklin, Tenn. She was a loving mother of three girls. In addition to her parents, Bethany is survived by her husband, Chad Allison; daughters, Gracelyn Ora, Abriana Sky and Mariella Ivy; and grandparents, Ora and Linda Marlatt of Arizona. She also is survived by her loving Iowa family: her biological father, Allen Dirks Jr. (Lisa); sisters, Leanna and Karly Dirks; and stepbrother, Dillon Graf, all of Monticello; a stepnephew, stepniece and five aunts. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Allen Lee Sr. and Thelma (Aldrich) Dirks of Anamosa, Iowa.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
