BETSY A. SCHEER Independence Betsy A. Scheer, 61, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on July 29, 2020, at her home in rural Independence, Iowa. Betsy was born on Dec. 7, 1958, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Stanley and Delores (Qualley) Fretheim. She attended the Ridgeway, Iowa, schools and Cresco High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Nursing at Calmar College in Calmar, Iowa. On Aug. 23, 1986, she married Terry G. Scheer in Ridgeway, and they made their home in rural Independence. She worked as a registered nurse at the Mental Health Institute in Independence until her retirement in 2015. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Many memories were made fishing, camping and attending many classic rock concerts with her family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Stanley and Delores Fretheim, Ridgeway, Iowa; her ex-husband, Terry Scheer, Independence, Iowa; her sons, Jesse (Emily) Scheer, Shellsburg, Iowa, and Cody (Amy) Scheer, Independence, Iowa; a stepdaughter, Heather (Jesse) Wildoner, Milsap, Texas; four grandchildren, Ezra and Rowan Scheer, Linzie Sebastian and Benjamin Swift; two stepgrandchildren, Joshua Orneal and Maddison Armstead; two sisters, Lori (Gary) Kreiner, Cresco, Iowa, and Julie Fretheim, Eagan, Minn.; two brothers, Michael (Darla) Fretheim, Burnsville, Minn., and Mark (Marie) Anderson, Oronoco, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Betsy is preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda Fretheim. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, Iowa. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com
under obituaries.