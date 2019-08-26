|
BETSY JEAN GARLINGHOUSE Cedar Rapids Betsy Jean Garlinghouse, 93, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Marion. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday preceding the service. Jean was born Aug. 7, 1926, in Cedar Rapids. She married Ed Garlinghouse on April 27, 1946. Jean and Ed raised their three boys in Cedar Rapids and Marion, Iowa. Jean was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She valued each moment spent with her friends and family throughout her long life. She will be deeply missed. Jean is survived by her daugther-in-law, Linda (wife of son Pete, now deceased) Garlinghouse, and sons, Dale (Barb) Garlinghouse and Paul (Leann Hinker) Garlinghouse; grandchildren, Betsy (Brett) Hoffman, Spencer, Zachary and Joshua (Lydia); great-grandchildren, Connor and Landon Hoffman; many special nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Marv Eberhard. She was preceded in death by husband, Ed; son, Pete; parents, Gertrude and Byron Anderson; sister, Dorothy Vaverka; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Carol Midcalf; and stepfather, William McTavish. Donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Linn County Parks Department or to a .
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019