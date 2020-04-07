|
|
BETTE CAPTOLA (HARDING) LARSEN Traer Bette Captola (Harding) Larsen, 79, of Marengo, formerly of Traer, passed away comfortably Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Compass Memorial Health Care in the hospice suite. Bette was born Sept. 24, 1940, to William and Bernice (Simmons) Harding. On Jan. 4, 1966, Bette was united in marriage to Charles Kriegel. Charles passed away May 28, 1967. On Dec. 27, 1969, Bette and Larry Dean Larsen were united in marriage. The two were married until Larry's passing on June 4, 2001. Bette spent her life caring for others. She was a home daycare provider and was a CNA at Bethesda Care Center in Toledo. She also worked at Sunrise Hill Care and Rehab Center for 13 years. Bette retired in November 2000. Bette loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed having Casey's pizza parties, working puzzles and collecting jewelry. Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Rhonda (Jay) Hall and Beverly (Jim) Krakow; a step-daughter, Judy (Bob) Cizek; two stepsons, Jerry (Virginia) Kriegel and Gary (Kriegel); a brother-in-law, Paul (Kris) Larsen; six grandchildren, Molli Krakow, Abby Hall, Jayson Krakow, Awnika Hall, Cael Hall and Callie Hall; four stepgrandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a stepgreat-great-grandchild. Bette was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; husband, Larry; and a brother, Bernard Harding. A private family gathering will be held for Bette. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com. Bette's family would like to add a special thanks to the staff at Compass Memorial Healthcare and Rose Haven Nursing Home for their care.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020