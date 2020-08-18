Bettina Koelzer

BETTINA LOUISE KOELZER Marion Bettina Louise Koelzer, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. A private family funeral service will follow. A livestream of the service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/43347841
starting at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. As she drove from Iowa to her family's cabin in North Carolina, she was tragically and instantly killed by a car that had lost control, crossed the median and struck her head-on, just east of Knoxville, Tenn. Our dear, sweet Bettina was extremely giving and generous. She was a devoted daughter and caregiver to her mom and a loving wife to David, her husband of 31 years. She was a nourishing influence to her three sisters and five brothers, a caring aunt to her nieces, and a very dedicated and hard-working employee. Anyone who knew her was fortunate to experience her joy, strength and enthusiasm. Bettina truly enjoyed baking, gardening, long bike rides with her husband and spending time with her family. She always looked forward to her visits to the cabin that she, her siblings and mother built in North Carolina. Bettina would make the trip multiple times a year and work remotely for up to a month at a time. She also took great delight in visiting family in Colorado and Florida, going to the beach and boogie boarding in the ocean. She deeply loved her cats, Precious, Natasha and Sebastian. Bettina grew up in Ormond-by-the-Sea, Fla. She spent her childhood years going to the beach with her siblings and sometimes getting way too much sun without sunscreen on! She spent her teenage years working at Publix, the local grocery store, and graduated from Seabreeze Senior High School in Daytona Beach, Fla. After graduation, she attended Maharishi International University in Fairfield, Iowa, and upon graduating with a computer science degree, worked at numerous companies including Polestar Software, CER, Boss Logic, Media Station, Intermec and, lastly, Pearson in Iowa City, Iowa. On June 24, 1989, she married her best friend from college, and she and David built a happy life together. She was preceded to heaven by her mom, Vilma Jean Thomas. Survivors include her husband, David Koelzer of Marion, Iowa; sisters, Melinda Thomas and Kit Healy of Fairfield, Iowa, Pamela and Brad Thomas of Ormond-by-the-Sea, Fla., and Melissa and Ricardo Miranda of Superior, Colo.; brothers, Bill Thomas of North Liberty, Iowa, Joel Thomas of Port Orange, Fla., Johnny Thomas and Guy Thomas of Ormond-by-the-Sea, and David Thomas of Iowa City; nieces, Sophia, Alina and Olivia Miranda of Superior and Jade Thomas of Ocala, Fla.; nephew, Jeremy Thomas of Ormond Beach, Fla.; aunt, Betty Brodi; and cousin, Mark George Brodi of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Marina Moreno of Bogota, Colombia (Ricardo Miranda's mother); and David Koelzer's many relatives… Bettina's family and friends love her immensely and miss her deeply. Online condolences may be left for Bettina's family at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
