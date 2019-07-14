BETTY ANN HINRICHS Monticello Betty Ann Hinrichs, 95, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, peacefully at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are four children, Julie (Alan) Mostert, Clearwater, Fla., Jerry (Marla) Hinrichs, Monticello, Janelle Pfiffner, San Clemente, Calf., and Jeff (Sandy) Hinrichs, Monticello; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mildred Hinrichs; a brother, Ray (Lorna) Rieniets; and in-laws, Betty (Jerry) Andresen and Jan Hinrichs. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Norman; three siblings, Leona Bender, Kathleen Streeper and Paul Rieniets; and two brothers-in-law, LeRoy and Harvey Hinrichs. Betty Rieniets was born July 24, 1923, in Richland Township, Jones County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Gerhard and Margaret (Guyan) Rieniets. She received her early education in the rural schools of Richland Township. Betty graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1942. Betty took normal training that summer and then started teaching at the Richland-Hardscrabble & Scotch Grove rural schools. Betty Rieniets married Norman Hinrichs on Sept. 6, 1953, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello, Iowa. The couple farmed near Monticello until 1959. Betty worked for the Monticello Community Schools in the hot lunch program for 20 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She always will be in our hearts. Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019