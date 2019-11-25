|
|
BETTY ANN (GUETZKO) MCGEE Hiawatha Betty Ann (Guetzko) McGee, 87, passed away at Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa, on Nov. 22, 2019. The fifth child of Gustaf and Jennie (Kurth) Guetzko, Betty was born June 17, 1932, on a farm near Delhi. She married Bently McGee of Manchester, Iowa, on June 17, 1955, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Delaware, Iowa. They moved to Florida in 1957 and settled in Winter Haven in 1963. Betty was the secretary in the test lab for Minute Maid, which became Coca-Cola, in Auburndale, Fla., for more than 40 years. She loved walking on the beach, bowling, eating out with friends, shopping and taking care of those around her. After retirement, Betty volunteered at Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven, where she was a member for more than 50 years. Betty is survived by her brother, Don Guetzko of Delhi, Iowa; as well as 12 nieces and nephews and their families; and brother-in-law, Jerry Engel of Marion. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, in 1989; her parents; siblings and their spouses, Louis (Elgene, Peg) Guetzko, Evelyn (Lewis) Berends and Vida (Denny) Vesey Engel; sister-in-law, Wilma Guetzko; and nephew, Greg Guetzko. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven beside Ben. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Delaware. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Delaware or . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019