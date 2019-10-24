|
BETTY B. MCCORMICK Cedar Rapids Betty B. McCormick, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home. Services at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include four daughters, Ruth (Tommy) Campbell of Cedar Rapids, Sandra (Greg) McCormick of Tennessee, Cindy (Paul) Brauckmann of Tennessee and Brenda Macphee of Clinton; and a son, Gary of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Kay (Jerry), Kim (Bob), Tommy Jr., Nikki, James (Lacresha), Samantha and Jennifer; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Norma; and sister, Frances. Betty was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Cedar County, the daughter of Irvin and Dorothy (Schaeffer) Lovell. Betty worked at National Oats for more than 39 years, retiring in 1994. She later worked at CRJ and retired from there after 21 years of service. Betty was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing the lottery and Bingo. Betty loved watching the grandchildren play sports and spending time with her beloved family and many friends. Betty was a fun-loving person who really enjoyed life. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute Betty's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019