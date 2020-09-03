BETTY BEATRICE CLARK Watkins Betty Beatrice Clark passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, with her daughter and granddaughter at her side. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Phillips Funeral Home in Blairstown, Iowa. A private interment will be at a later date. Betty was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Monroe City, Knox County, Ind., to parents Floy and Vada (Leffler) Reel. She attended school in Knox County. She was married to Roy Jack House until his death on April 5, 1966. They had four children, Lonnie (Sherry) House, Roy Linden House, Michelle (Roger) Walter and Milisha (Robert) Dunigan. She married Gene Clark in 1980 while living in Houston, Texas. The couple later moved to Gene's home state of Iowa. Betty worked outside of the home for 44 years. In 2012, she retired from Frontier Natural Products Coop after 24 years of employment there. Betty and Gene also owned and operated Clark's Place in Watkins for many years. In retirement Betty was a voracious reader. She loved to spend time with family and friends. She loved cooking, gardening and dancing. She also just adored her little dog, Corky. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Jack House; husband, Gene Clark; her son, Roy Linden House; sister, Judy Sharp; and brother, Mike McCranney. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Dixon; brother, David McCranney; sister, Juanell Font; son, Lonnie (Sherry) House; daughters, Michelle (Roger) Walter and Milisha (Robert) Dunigan; stepsons, Jim Clark and Mike (Linda) Clark; grandchildren, Brandon, Jack and Bryan House, Megan Jourdan, Robert and Michael Dunigan, Holly Lensing, and Nikki Clark and Becky Gauger; and 12 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Mercy Medical Center and the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the excellent care they provided our mother. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 160, Watkins, IA 52354. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
