BETTY RAE BUDACK Mount Vernon Betty Rae Budack, 78, passed away peacefully at the Solon Care Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a long illness. Betty was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Charles City, Iowa, to Martin Budack and Evangeline Tinius Budack. She is survived by one sister, Janet Budack; nephews, Dan Dumbaugh (Jennifer Thiessen) and Tom Dumbaugh (Shawna Loy); a niece, Sarah Henderson (Terry Henderson, deceased); grandnephews Jack, Cale and Nate Dumbaugh; and grandnieces, Elaina Henderson and Morgan Dumbaugh. "Aunt B" had a strong influence on the lives of Dan, Tom and Sarah as they grew, serving as beloved aunt and confidant. She enjoyed family gatherings and always was interested in the activities of all her nieces and nephews and their families. Betty also will be missed by a special friend, Victoria Ellison. Betty adored Vicki's son, Vaughn. Vicki's mother, Maggie Ellison, was one of Betty's closest friends. Betty Budack graduated from high school in Mapleton, Minn., in 1959. Right after graduation, she left for New York City, enrolling in the Fashion Institute of Technology. Following graduation, she worked as a designer in New York City, London and Dallas, Texas, for several years. After a year of traveling abroad, she returned to New York City to be a librarian for the New York Public Library in the Dance Collection at Lincoln Center. Later she moved to Mount Vernon, opened a bookstore and began a business as a seamstress. Her knowledge of astrology led to a full-time business for her for 30 years, serving clients around the world. Betty was a voracious reader. She was a 30-year member of Ingleside Book Club and the Cornell Library Morning Book Discussion Group. She and friends began to explore various approaches to spirituality, and she enjoyed many hours of discussion with them. Betty was a member of the League of Women Voters. She was a master knitter and collected yarns from all over the world. Many friends and relatives received beautiful sweaters that Betty designed and knitted. She was a fabulous cook, and she shared dishes and recipes with many lucky folks. But by far, her real passion was her treasured collection of friends that she cultivated over her life. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. As per Betty's request, persons wishing to honor her memory may donate to the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service, 730 First St. NE. She was very grateful for their care and service during her last months.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020