BETTY D. UTHOFF Cedar Rapids Betty D. Uthoff, 93, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Norway, Iowa, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Walford, by Pastor Dan Kolander. Burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held at the church two hours before the service. Betty was born Aug. 25, 1926, on the family farm near Watkins, Iowa, the daughter of Martin and Hilda Possehl. She graduated from Norway High School in 1943. Betty married Wilmer Uthoff on April 29, 1948, in Newhall, Iowa. He passed away March 23, 2007. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Walford. Betty is survived by her niece, Joanne Zuber of Norway; and nephew, Tim Zuber, of Phoenix. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Ella Mae Zuber; and nephew, Terry Zuber. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, Walford, or a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
