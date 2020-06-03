BETTY ANN DVORSKY Central City Betty Ann Dvorsky, 90, of Central City, passed Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A private family service will follow. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Betty is survived by her children, Larry of Marion, David (Tammy) of Marion, Deb (Ervin) Bruxvoort of Oskaloosa, John of Central City and LouAnn (late Phil) Phillips; grandchildren, Alex (Lynn) and Andy Dvorsky, Johnny (Bethany) Boyles, Jenny (Joe) Patterson, Tommy O'Connor, Brandon (Sydney) Dvorsky, Ryan (Marissa) and Bradley (Alyssa) Phillips; great-grandchildren, Arabella and Lane Dvorsky, Carter and Maya Patterson, Claire and Baby Girl Phillips, Owen and Memphis Phillips and Winston Dvorsky. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph, Sr. and Albina; brother, Rudy Jr.; sister, Bessie Aller; infant son, Stephen; infant daughter, MaryAnn. Betty farmed most of her life while married to Louis G. They later divorced. Betty was very active with St. Stephen Church and Ladies Guild. She worked at Pinicon Ford, Hallmark, cleaning homes, ACS office and Walmart Bakery, along with selling Avon for 25-plus years. She loved to bake, cook, garden and can goods. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities and watching them all grow up. She watched "Dr. Oz" and read medical/homeopathic books, and watching the Hallmark Channel. The family would like to send a special thank-you to Winslow House. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.