BETTY LOUISE HANSEN Washington Betty Louise Hansen, 91, of Washington, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the United Presbyterian Home in Washington. Graveside services have been set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials in the name of Betty L. Hansen have been established for the United Presbyterian Home or Hospice of Washington County. Survivors include her husband, Leon of Washington; children, Dan (Donna) Hansen of Colorado Springs, Colo., Deborah Hansen-Pena (Arturo Pena) of Center Point, Texas, Denise (Rusty) Tschantz of Washington, Dennis Hansen of Riverside, Iowa, and Doug (Susan) Hansen of Holly, Colo.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; niece, Elodie Sellers; and nephew, Julies Van De Voorde.



