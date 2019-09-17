|
BETTY JANE HARTL Alburnett Betty Jane Hartl, 91, of Alburnett, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at The Views of Marion Assisted Living. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hiawatha. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where there will be a 3:30 p.m. rosary. Betty was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Central City, the daughter of William and Jeanette (Mitchell) Buchtela. She was united in marriage to Leonard Hartl on Nov. 19, 1947, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Betty worked for many years at Collins Radio as well as farming with Leonard in the Ely, Swisher and Springville areas. She enjoyed sewing, dancing, traveling with her husband Leonard, listening to Czech and polka music, gardening and, most of all, spending time with her loving family, especially the grandchildren. Betty is survived by her children, Ruth (Rick) Pierce of Hiawatha, Donna Hanley of Bryant, Ark., Carol Sauer of Marion, Paul (Kathy) Hartl of Central City and Nancy (Randy) McGovern of Anamosa; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat (Jerry) McGowan and Barb Parbs; sister-in-law, Helen Swenka; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, on Dec. 17, 2018; her parents; two brothers, Jim Buchtela and Donald Buchtela; two sisters, Helen (Al) Bascom and Mary Peck; and her brother-in-law, Donald Parbs. Memorials may be directed to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019