Betty J. Achenbach
BETTY J. ACHENBACH Cedar Rapids Betty Achenbach, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. There will be no services held. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Betty was born in Cedar Rapids to parents A.W. and Ruth (Newell) Van Vleck. She graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids. Betty wed Arthur Achenbach on June 2, 1956. They had four children, sons, Edward D. and Dennis L, and daughters, Debra Achenbach, who passed in 1967, and Cynthia (Glen) Kaegi. Survivors include two sons, one daughter, four grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a sister, along with special friends, Larry and Shirley Packingham. Betty helped her husband, Arthur, when they were owners of Art's Triangle Skelly Gas Station in Hiawatha. Arthur passed in 1992. She also worked at the Linn County Courthouse, Sam's Club and Barron Motors. Some of her favorite pastimes were ballroom dancing, gardening, traveling to Texas for the winter and the Cedar Rapids Women's Club. She was a member of the Eagles Club, VFW and the Presbyterian church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 4, 2020.
