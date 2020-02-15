|
BETTY J. GAFFNEY Winthrop Betty J. Gaffney, 95, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2020, at Lexington Estates, Independence, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop, with the Rev. David Beckman and Deacon Tim Post officiating. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Parish Scripture service: 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment: St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Winthrop. Online obituary at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com. Betty Jo Hickman was born April 15, 1924, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Harry J. and Sara (Hamilton) Hickman. Betty excelled in school as a vocalist, playing saxophone in the orchestra, playing basketball and as a cheerleader for the boys' basketball team. She graduated from Winthrop High School in the Class of 1941. Following high school, Betty moved to Waterloo where she did her part in the war effort by working at John Deere. Betty was united in marriage to Bertrand Louis "Jake" Gaffney on May 1, 1947, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop. After their marriage, Betty and Jake farmed southeast of Winthrop on the Gaffney family farm for many years. They were blessed with two children: Steve and Teri. Betty loved farming. She took great pride being an Iowa farmer, and kept the lawn mowed to the nines. Betty was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and had formerly been active as a 4-H leader. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes sports fan; Iowa basketball was her absolute favorite. Betty enjoyed sewing of all kinds. Quilts, blankets, bags and table runners were her passion. Hosting holiday dinners, being close with family and friends, were always so important to her. Grandma Betty made the best forts, drove a great tractor, and was the best grandma and great-grandma anyone could ask for. Betty is survived by her daughter, Teri (Tom) Brickley of Cedar Rapids; grandson, Adam (Jessica) Brickley of Raymond; two great-grandchildren, Cullen and Charlotte Brickley of Raymond; daughter-in-law, Ann Klever of Cedar Rapids; Ann Klever's daughter, Kris Barz of Cedar Rapids; Ann Klever's two grandsons, Cody and Tyler Barz of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Ann Hickman of Independence; and one niece and two nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jake, on Dec. 16, 2000; son, Steve Gaffney; two brothers, Robert Hickman and Don Hickman; two sisters, Margaret Lamson and Mary Jean Halford; and a niece, Michele Lamson. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the excellent care that Betty received during the past four years at Lexington Estates.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020