BETTY J. KOPF Marengo Betty J. Kopf, 93, of Marengo, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services on Wednesday at Brosh Chapel. The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Betty was born May 15, 1927, in Marengo, the daughter of Joe and Blanche (Wendell) Hawkins. She married Walter Kopf on April 9, 1945, in Marengo. Betty is survived by her children, Kay (Ted) Burr of Vinton and Joe (Sharon) Kopf of Owensville, Mo.; five grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clarence (Luanna) Hawkins of Shellsburg and Dick Hawkins of Santa Maria, Calif.; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter; her siblings, Bea Delung, Helen Brown, Frances Maschmann, Florence Tinkle and Raymond Hawkins; and a sister-in-law, Melba Hawkins. Memorials may be directed to American Breast Cancer Association. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
