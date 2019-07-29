|
|
BETTY J. LESTER Las Cruces, N.M. Betty Jane (Mickelson) Lester was born in Madison, Wis., to Arthur and Flossie Mickelson on Dec. 9, 1931. She attended school in Deerfield, Wis. She married Bob Lester on April 14, 1950. Betty was a member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church from 1996 to 2008 in Anamosa, Iowa, and from 2009 to 2019 at Sonoma Springs Covenant Church in Las Cruces, N.M. She was a prayer warrior and a woman of great faith. She enjoyed baking and had the gift of hospitality. Betty had six children, Rick Lester, Debbie (Bob) McIntosh, Randy Lester, Cindy (Neal) Griffin, Christine (Clayton) Kramer and Kimberly (Carlos) Lerma; 11 grandchildren, Patrina Lester, Ryan Lester, Kimberly (Ken) Hamrick, Cindy (Charles) Fuller, Bobbie Lester, Drew Lester, Jennifer (Shad) Kayser, Clayton Kramer Jr., Carlos Jr. (Kayla) Lerma, Kristi (Perry) Knapp and Joshua (Nicole) Lerma; and also many great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Betty had five sisters, Dorothy Shutterly, Eileen Gossett, Patricia Berger, Grace Burkeland and Bonnie Kingswan. Betty went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 11, 2019. She passed away at home, surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Anamosa. The service will be held at noon with a luncheon to follow.
Published in The Gazette on July 29, 2019