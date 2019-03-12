BETTY F. JACOBS North English Betty F. Jacobs, 84, passed away March 10, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center in North English. Betty was born Aug. 19, 1934, to Newt and Bess Lindsey Gerard and was raised in Millersburg, graduating in 1952. She worked most of her adult life at Noel Pharmacy in North English. After retirement, she worked part-time at the EV Malt Shop and sat in at her husband's jewelry store when Bob was off on one of his hunting and fishing trips. She is survived by her sons, Mike (Peg) Lown of Holbrook and Jerry (Annie) Lown of Belle Plaine; her three grandchildren, Lindsey Lown of San Diego, Calif., Andy Lown of Holbrook and Nikki Lown of Cedar Rapids; two stepgrandchildren, Katie Munn and Kelly Hoskinson of Cedar Rapids; and one sister, Joan Horning of Keota. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Jacobs; and siblings, Doris Kerkove, Dorothy Olson, Opal Holeton, Velma Mayes, Donald Gerard and Melvin Gerard. Per Betty's wish, there will not be any service. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary