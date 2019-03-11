BETTY JANE ABERNATHY Cedar Rapids Betty Jane Abernathy, 94, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories officiated the Rev. David Renfro. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Betty is survived by her children, Terry (Patti) Drexler, Debbie (Bob) Wernimont and Sonny Drexler, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mary Abernathy of San Francisco, Calif., and Ann (Tarryl) Bockelman of North Liberty, Iowa; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Abernathy; three sisters, Ellen Comried, Myrtle "Babe" Yardley and Darlene Kerr; four brothers, Chuck, Bob, Don and Russell Moss. Betty Jane Abernathy was born Feb. 27, 1925, in Eldora, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Olive (Miner) Moss. She married Merle Drexler and they later divorced. Betty worked as a secretary at AW Schmidt. She was united in marriage to Robert Abernathy on June 10, 1965, in Cedar Rapids. After Betty retired, she sold Brookfield Uniforms with Robert. They shared 43 wonderful years of marriage together. Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Women's Auxiliary, VFW Post 788, Cedar Rapids Postal Women's Auxiliary and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. Betty enjoyed camping, dancing, cooking, going to the casino, and especially loved spending time with her beloved family. Family times were very meaningful to Betty. She will always be remembered around the holidays because her holiday feasts were amazing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary