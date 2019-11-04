Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Betty Jane Hansen

Betty Jane Hansen Obituary
BETTY JANE HANSEN Cedar Rapids Betty Jane Hansen, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital after a sudden illness. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Nate Montover presiding. A luncheon will immediately follow the funeral service. Burial after luncheon at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Betty Meyer was born on Easter Sunday in 1929 in Dubuque, Iowa. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Betty was a ticket agent at the bus depot in Dubuque, where she met her future husband Herb. They moved to Cedar Rapids, where she was a homemaker for many years while the "girls" were young. Betty was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran in Dubuque, Iowa. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids since 1959, and she later served Hope Lutheran Church as church secretary for 10 years. Betty also volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital. She loved reading, flowers, traveling, her family and her faith in God's grace. A quiet lady with a quick wit. Betty is survived by her daughters, Sheila Hansen and Karen (Brent) Pahl; grandson, Andrew (Cassie) Pahl; great-grandson, Jonathon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herbert; her parents, Andrew and Hilda (Muhlenhaupt) Meyer; three brothers, Carl Meyer, Robert Meyer and Donald Meyer; and four sisters, Edith Kirkwood, Marian Burdt, Dorothy Dubyak and Darlene Ransford. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's memory can be sent to Hope Lutheran Church or the Arc of East Central Iowa, both of which were important in Betty's life, or directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
