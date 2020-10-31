BETTY JANE (LENSCH) KEIPER Atkins Betty Jane (Lensch) Keiper, 101, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Because of COVID-19, a private family service will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Atkins, Iowa, with the Rev. Douglas Woltemath officiating. Interment will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials or cards may be mailed to Nancy Wilhelmi, 7050 31st Ave., Atkins, IA 52206. Betty was born April 10, 1919, to John and Bettie (Weis) Lensch on a farm near Atkins. She married Raymond C. Keiper on May 24, 1941, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids. Farming and family became the center of their lives. They moved to the Weis family farm in Linn County in 1949, where they raised four children, June (Roger), James (Wendy), Nancy (Edward K.) and Donald (Barbra) Keiper. She also had 11 grandchildren, Carla (Todd) Chambers, Krista (Dwight) Oehlerich, Scott (Heidi) Keiper, Julie Ruehle (Rex McCright), Lori (Jerry) Farmer, Debra (Marty) Gorkow, Kathy (Peter) Wiklund, Tami (Nate) Junge, Sara Keiper (Brian Bigelow), Ben Darling and Melissa (Brian) Moyer; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Betty is celebrating in heaven with her parents; husband of 70 years, Ray; son-in-law, Roger; brother, Charles (Doris); and half-siblings, Esther (Walter) Schlotterback, and Harold and Leslie Lensch. Through the years, Betty enjoyed gardening and quilting. Betty was proud to be the first resident at The Gardens. Though her main love was being with her family, sadly the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way visits happened. Her family wishes to thank The Gardens of Cedar Rapids for the loving care she received to make her last years the best possible.



