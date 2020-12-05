BETTY JANE (PECK) PETERSEN Wyoming Betty Jane (Peck) Petersen, 94, of Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Zion American Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion American Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Wyoming Cemetery. Masks are required for those attending and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Dawson Funeral Services of Wyoming is assisting the family. Betty Jane (Peck) Petersen was born on Oct. 16, 1926, in Mechanicsville, Iowa, to Ernest F and Hattie Jurgensen Peck. She graduated from Olin Consolidated High School, with the Class of 1944. Betty graduated from Cedar Rapids Business College and worked at Citizens State Bank in Wyoming for four and-a-half years. Betty farmed with her husband, Tug and partnered with Pioneer Seed Corn business before moving to town in November of 1983. Betty also worked part-time at the Wyoming American Lutheran Church, served on church council, Progressive Club, Girl Scout Leader and belonged to many card clubs, which she enjoyed very much. Betty married Elmer (Tug) Petersen on Feb. 11, 1949, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Betty had four children, Judy Yockey of Spirit Lake, Jane Kail of Phoenix, Ariz., Thomas Petersen and Nancy (Scott) Collins of Wyoming; two grandchildren, Gerald Christopher (Amy) Yockey and Adam (Lisa) Collins; stepchildren, Ranae (Larry) Orrico and family, Rhonda (Scott) Anderson and Family, Jessica (Matt) Brost and family, and Blake (Kim) Hopkins and family; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Hannah Yockey, and Jayson, Hadley and Harvey Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother in infancy and brother, Donald Peck; son, Thomas; sons-in-law, Gary Yockey and Konrad Kail; and grandson, Terry Yockey. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to everyone at Clarence Assisted Living and Nursing Home that cared for and assisted in Mom's wonderful care. Memorials may be directed to Zion American Lutheran Church or the Wyoming Cemetery in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
.