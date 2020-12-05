1/1
BETTY JANE (PECK) PETERSEN
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY JANE (PECK) PETERSEN Wyoming Betty Jane (Peck) Petersen, 94, of Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Zion American Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at Zion American Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Wyoming Cemetery. Masks are required for those attending and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Dawson Funeral Services of Wyoming is assisting the family. Betty Jane (Peck) Petersen was born on Oct. 16, 1926, in Mechanicsville, Iowa, to Ernest F and Hattie Jurgensen Peck. She graduated from Olin Consolidated High School, with the Class of 1944. Betty graduated from Cedar Rapids Business College and worked at Citizens State Bank in Wyoming for four and-a-half years. Betty farmed with her husband, Tug and partnered with Pioneer Seed Corn business before moving to town in November of 1983. Betty also worked part-time at the Wyoming American Lutheran Church, served on church council, Progressive Club, Girl Scout Leader and belonged to many card clubs, which she enjoyed very much. Betty married Elmer (Tug) Petersen on Feb. 11, 1949, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Betty had four children, Judy Yockey of Spirit Lake, Jane Kail of Phoenix, Ariz., Thomas Petersen and Nancy (Scott) Collins of Wyoming; two grandchildren, Gerald Christopher (Amy) Yockey and Adam (Lisa) Collins; stepchildren, Ranae (Larry) Orrico and family, Rhonda (Scott) Anderson and Family, Jessica (Matt) Brost and family, and Blake (Kim) Hopkins and family; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Hannah Yockey, and Jayson, Hadley and Harvey Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother in infancy and brother, Donald Peck; son, Thomas; sons-in-law, Gary Yockey and Konrad Kail; and grandson, Terry Yockey. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to everyone at Clarence Assisted Living and Nursing Home that cared for and assisted in Mom's wonderful care. Memorials may be directed to Zion American Lutheran Church or the Wyoming Cemetery in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Zion American Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Zion American Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
563-652-2453
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved