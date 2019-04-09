BETTY JEAN ACHEY Hiawatha Betty Jean Achey, 75, of Hiawatha, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital after a short illness. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home by Michael Becker. Burial: Buffalo Cemetery, Hiawatha. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Betty is survived by her children, William Achey and Brenda Achey, both of Hiawatha; granddaughter, Kylee; three sisters, Marjorie (Greg) Schaefers of Center Point and Mary Kay Kayser and Rose Nolan, both of Cedar Rapids; and sister in-law, Carolyn Nolan of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Nolan; and brother-in-law, Gene Kayser. Betty was born May 18, 1943, in Masonville, the daughter of John and Mildred McElliott Nolan. She was a 1961 graduate of Lamont High School and worked for 31 years as a pricing analyst for Rockwell Collins before retiring in 2004. Betty was very proud of her Irish heritage and loved the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. She enjoyed reading and going to lunch with the "Hacienda girls." Betty loved spending time with her family and friends. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary