Betty Jean Carsner
BETTY JEAN CARSNER Marion Betty Jean Carsner, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Out of concern of the current pandemic, there will be no public visitation. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Betty under "photos and videos or media" starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Betty was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Archie and Elsie (Topping) Caraway. She was widowed three times: Waldmar Krog Jr., Walter Hopson and Dallas Carsner Jr. Betty worked for Rockwell Collins as a foreman, retiring in 1985. She was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Marion. Betty enjoyed traveling, car trips, gardening, going out to eat but, most of all, loved spending time with her family. Betty is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Karen (Greg) Zierath of Marion; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; three daughters-in-law, Janet Graham of Georgia, Gini Pirino of St. Charles, Mo., and Tamra Krog of Arnold, Mo.; and a brother, Larry Caraway of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; son, Kurt Krog; a brother, Richard Caraway; and a brother-in-law, George (Virginia) Carsner of Iowa City. Memorials in Betty's memory may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church at 155 Boyson Rd., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Betty at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020.
