BETTY JEAN KNIPPER Edgewood Betty Jean Knipper, 90, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with the Rev. John Haugen officiating. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug., 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood with a 7:30 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Internment: St. Mark's Cemetery in Edgewood, Iowa. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church.