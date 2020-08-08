1/1
Betty Jean Knipper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY JEAN KNIPPER Edgewood Betty Jean Knipper, 90, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with the Rev. John Haugen officiating. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug., 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood with a 7:30 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Internment: St. Mark's Cemetery in Edgewood, Iowa. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and required at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Service
07:30 PM
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
(563) 928-7042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved