BETTY JEAN METZ Cedar Rapids Betty Jean Metz, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St., SW. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. Betty was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Lone Tree, the daughter of Frank and Zelda (Forbes) Skala. She attended a rural one-room school, and later graduated from Lone Tree High School. Following, she studied at the Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and earned a teacher's degree from Coe College. She taught a year in rural Johnson, two years in Ainsworth, and 35 years at college community schools. Betty was united in marriage to Gerald "Jerry" Metz on June 8, 1955, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lone Tree. To this union two children were raised: Renee and Randy. She was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church, St. Anne's Circle, where she volunteered at funeral dinners and for many kolaches bakes. She also volunteered at Prairie Heights Elementary School following retirement. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles and occasionally going to a casino. Betty is survived by her son, Randy (Cindy) Metz of Lombard; two grandchildren, Julia and Collin Metz; her sisters, Emily (Bill) Curran of Iowa City, and Rachel Hamilton and Pat (Bob) Yoder, both of Lone Tree; as well as her nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, Kaye Heitmann of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald; and her daughter, Renee Nikkel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ely Senior Dining or the American in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019