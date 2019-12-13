Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean (Luchterhand) Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean (Luchterhand) Miller Obituary
BETTY JEAN (LUCHTERHAND) MILLER Cedar Rapids Betty Jean (Luchterhand) Miller, 88, of Naperville, Ill., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died on Nov. 14, 2019, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., of complications following surgery. Betty was born Aug. 30, 1931, to Carl and Rose (Bednar) Luchterhand in Cedar Rapids. She married Clarence Miller in 1952 and moved to Illinois, where she lived for the rest of her life other than a few years in Seattle, Wash. They later divorced. She had most recently been living at Tabor Hills Retirement Home in Naperville. Burial was at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by a son, David (Mary) of Reserve N.M.; a sister, Dorothy Ewoldt, and niece, Susan Ballantyne, both of Solon, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -