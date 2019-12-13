|
BETTY JEAN (LUCHTERHAND) MILLER Cedar Rapids Betty Jean (Luchterhand) Miller, 88, of Naperville, Ill., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died on Nov. 14, 2019, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., of complications following surgery. Betty was born Aug. 30, 1931, to Carl and Rose (Bednar) Luchterhand in Cedar Rapids. She married Clarence Miller in 1952 and moved to Illinois, where she lived for the rest of her life other than a few years in Seattle, Wash. They later divorced. She had most recently been living at Tabor Hills Retirement Home in Naperville. Burial was at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by a son, David (Mary) of Reserve N.M.; a sister, Dorothy Ewoldt, and niece, Susan Ballantyne, both of Solon, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019