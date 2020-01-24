Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Minkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Minkler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Minkler Obituary
BETTY JEAN MINKLER Cedar Rapids Betty Jean Minkler, 87, Cedar Rapids, formerly of Elkader, died Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, 2020, at Living Center West Care Facility in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Paul) Latta, Cedar Rapids; two sons, Bill Minkler, Cedar Rapids, and Dean Minkler, Vinton; eight grandchildren, Nichole Early, North Liberty, Lizzie (Curt) Beller, Hiawatha, Candy Drake, Phoenix, Ariz., Monica (Craig) Morrison, Cedar Rapids, Matt (Casey) Minkler, Cedar Rapids, Kristi Billmeyer, Garnavillo, Tiffany Minkler, Waterloo, and Melissa Minkler, Waterloo; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; grandsons, Robert Minkler and Michael West; brother, Valdean Lange; mother, Mabel Lange; and grandparents, William and Sophia Seeland. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Clayton Center. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -