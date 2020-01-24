|
|
BETTY JEAN MINKLER Cedar Rapids Betty Jean Minkler, 87, Cedar Rapids, formerly of Elkader, died Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, 2020, at Living Center West Care Facility in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Paul) Latta, Cedar Rapids; two sons, Bill Minkler, Cedar Rapids, and Dean Minkler, Vinton; eight grandchildren, Nichole Early, North Liberty, Lizzie (Curt) Beller, Hiawatha, Candy Drake, Phoenix, Ariz., Monica (Craig) Morrison, Cedar Rapids, Matt (Casey) Minkler, Cedar Rapids, Kristi Billmeyer, Garnavillo, Tiffany Minkler, Waterloo, and Melissa Minkler, Waterloo; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; grandsons, Robert Minkler and Michael West; brother, Valdean Lange; mother, Mabel Lange; and grandparents, William and Sophia Seeland. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Clayton Center. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020