Kloster Funeral Home
605 Jackson Street
Brooklyn, IA 52211
641-522-9250
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Betty Jean Roth Obituary
BETTY JEAN ROTH Hartwick Betty Jean Roth, 90, of Hartwick, Iowa, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Brooklyn Community Estate. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn with Fr. Corey Close officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hartwick Fire Department or the Hartwick Store in Betty's memory. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020
