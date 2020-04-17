|
BETTY JEAN SCHLEMMER Cedar Rapids Betty Jean Schlemmer, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center. Private burial will be held at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, Iowa. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements. Betty was born Nov. 2, 1933, in Charter Oak, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert W. and Lucille (Brown) Coleman. On Oct. 14, 1950, Betty was united in marriage to Ernest L. "Ernie" Schlemmer Sr. in Clarence, Iowa. The couple lived in Tipton and several years later they moved to Cedar Rapids, where she worked for the Cedar Rapids School District. Betty's favorite holiday was Christmas, when she had all of her kids at her home. She would bake cookies and also loved to share her homemade ice cream. Betty enjoyed traveling, especially when she went to the Old Threshers Reunion. One of Betty's favorite hobbies was collecting teddy bears. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her husband, Ernest L. Sr.; sons, Ernest Jr. "Duke" Schlemmer, Ronald Ray Schlemmer and Donald Jay Schlemmer; grandchildren, LeNae Mae Stewart, Regena Hale and Gerald Schlemmer; great-grandchildren, Zachary Shurtz, Thomas Shurtz, Brandilynn Stewart, Colton Hale, Drake Schlemmer and Aden Schlemmer, and Corissa Hale; step-great-grandson, Alec Stewart; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter Shurtz and Leah Shurtz; and her sister, Bonnie Page. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Lucille. Please share a memory of Betty at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
