BETTY JO VORNBROCK Iowa City Betty Jo Vornbrock, 99, passed away peacefully at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at a later date. Burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery. Betty Jo was born Jan. 28, 1920, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the daughter of Adlai and Lillias McCain Jamieson. She received her bachelor's degree in education from the Southwest Missouri State Teachers College in Springfield, Mo. She worked as an advertising artist in St. Louis, where she met Richard Page Vornbrock Sr., who had just returned from serving in World War II. The pair was united in marriage on Sept. 6, 1947, in St. Louis. Betty Jo was a gifted artist, designer and singer. Many homes are graced with her charcoal or pastel portraits, and she enjoyed flowers, including time spent in the garden. Betty Jo also loved to golf, cook, spend time with family and friends, and was an avid Hawkeyes fan. A member of First Baptist Church and the church choir, she also added her lovely soprano voice to the Chamber Singers of Iowa City, and participated in many of the Bach Festivals. She was active in the American Association of University Women (AAUW) for many years as well. From the family: Our mother was known for being gracious, generous and kind. She treated everyone as equals, yet spoke her mind when need be. We each developed our artistic and musical talents under her encouraging watch, and each express these differently. But we can't imagine our lives without her influence. Mom's sense of humor was a delight to everyone, and she will be greatly missed. Betty Jo is survived by her three children, Judith Vornbrock of Iowa City, Rick (Kathy) Vornbrock of Wylie, Texas, and Betty Marie Vornbrock (Billy Cornette) of Hillsville, Va.; two granddaughters, Aurl Jin Vornbrock and Sun Ae Davis (Nick Davis), both of Iowa City; and great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Logan and Meera Page (soon to come). Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2019