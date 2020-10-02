BETTY JOANNE PETERSEN Cedar Rapids Betty Joanne Petersen, 87, resident of Keystone Cedars in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Betty was born on April 20, 1933, in Central City, Iowa, the daughter of Worley and Mary Price Pollock. She graduated from Wilson High School, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1951. She married Rodney "Roland" Petersen on Aug. 29, 1951. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage and she gladly would have taken 44 more. Roland took care of Betty, showing it through small gestures, like always filling the car's gas tank. Betty worked at Rockwell Collins for 35 years, retiring in 1988. A proud moment was working on the Apollo space program, a feat that especially fascinated her great-grandchildren, prompting wide-eyed questions she always took time to answer. She was proud to be one of few women among many men on this project. She was proud of her education and always encouraged her family to strive for more with theirs. She loved her family and enjoyed hearing about their lives. There wasn't a sporting or musical event for her grandchildren she wouldn't attend. If there was a sport or activity she didn't enjoy, you would never have known it. She donated to many causes that were close to her heart. For any school fundraiser, she would excitedly buy whatever crap her grandchildren's school was selling. She enjoyed shopping with a great passion for finding sales and had great class. She loved spending time with grand and great-grandchildren. She spoiled them often. She joked that her first great-grandchild Tylamin was brought straight from the hospital to her doorstep to be watched. Betty treasured hosting holidays. She was generous and wanted the people she loved to enjoy it as much as she did. Betty was an active member of St. Pius Catholic Church, having volunteered in the office weekly for many years. Left to cherish her memory are son, Terry (Rosalee), daughter, Candace (Mike) Boyer and brother, Jim, all of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren continuing her legacy are Tina (Karl) Djerf, Amy (Brian) Yardley, Christopher Boyer, Melissa (Tony) Sunga and Steve (Jill) Boyer. Betty's great-grandchildren are Tylamin Ovel, Aiden, Nolan and Jack Djerf; Austin, Katelyn and Madeline Yardley, Kaylee Petersen, Jason and Chloe Boyer, Michael, Phillip and Daniel Sunga, and Delana and Skyler Boyer. Family preceding her in death and waiting to welcome her home include her loving husband, Rodney Petersen; son, Douglas; grandson, Joseph; great-grandson, Aaron Boyer; brothers, Kenneth, Richard "Dick", Norman "Bud" and Robert "Bob"; sisters, Madeline Nielsen, Maxine Renfer, fun-loving Beulah Bremer (who she enjoyed gambling and exploring mystery bus trips with), Norma Wegner and Kathryn Coppess. The world is a better place for having Betty in it these 87 years. Those who love her already miss her dearly. Friends are welcome to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Teahen Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 5 at St. Pius Catholic Church, with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be directed to Grateful Grannies c/o CR Community School Foundation, 2500 Edgewood Rd. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.