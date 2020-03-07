|
BETTY L. COLEHOUR Anamosa Betty L. Colehour, 85, of Anamosa, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. A private burial will be held at Hazel Knoll Cemetery in Central City, at a later date. Betty was born March 8, 1934, to Thomas and Norma (Norton) Davidson in Anamosa. She was united in marriage to Jack Colehour on June 14, 1952, in Anamosa. Betty graduated from the Anamosa Community Schools. She was a member of the Stone City Community Club, Anamosa Community Hospital Auxiliary, and enjoyed volunteering at Anamosa Community Hospital. Betty enjoyed reading, gambling, feeding and bird watching. She enjoyed going for ride and antiquing with Jean Rutan. All of her kids and grandkids have the crocheted and knitted hats, scarves and mittens she made for them. She loved to spend time at family gatherings, visiting with everyone and enjoying all the great food! If you were a friend you were considered family. She is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Beth (Steve) Shover of Anamosa, Peggy Walker of Anamosa, David (Barbie) Colehour of Viola, Janice (Terry) Hartwig of Anamosa, Jeff Colehour of Anamosa, Larry (Barb) Colehour of Central City, Andy (Bonnie) Colehour of Anamosa, Melissa (Nick) Rundle of Morley and Ben (Lori) Colehour of Anamosa; 27 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Cheryl (Paul) Browne of Colorado. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Delores (Robert) Eilers; brother, Robert (Sandy) Davidson; son-in-law, Dave Walker; daughter-in-law, Darla Colehour; and very good friend, Jean Rutan. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. A very special thanks to Above and Beyond Hospice, Dr. Fusselman and Dr. Vernon for all their help. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020