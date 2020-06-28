BETTY L. MIDDLEKAUFF Cedar Rapids Betty L. Middlekauff, 92, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at The Shores in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. A private memorial service will be held, for both Norman and Betty Middlekauff, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 25, in Cedar Rapids. Betty Satterfield was born on Aug. 18, 1927, in Plymouth, Ill. Betty graduated from Burlington High School and attended the University of Iowa. She married Norman Middlekauff on May 19, 1951, in Kansas City, Mo. They were married 68 years before he passed away on April 17, 2020. They moved to Cedar Rapids where Norm worked for Collins Radio, later Rockwell International. She was a secretary for several years before starting a family with Norm. Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and took great pride in devoting herself to her family and home. Throughout the years, she enjoyed playing bridge, blackjack, bowling and family vacations. She loved watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. Betty cherished her time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Opal Standard; a sister, Ina Mae Hart; and brother-in-law, Robert Hart. Left to cherish Betty's memories are her children, Ann (Mike) Brown, Dave (Cheryl) Middlekauff and Steve Middlekauff; eight grandchildren, Jacob (Vanessa) Johnson and Brayden Brown, Elena and Colin Middlekauff and Nick, Jackson, Luke and Emmerson Middlekauff; and one great-granddaughter, Kynleigh Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Croix Hospice in Ankeny, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.