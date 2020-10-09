BETTY L. MISEL Marengo Betty L. Misel, 83, of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Marengo Cemetery, Marengo, with Pastor Anni Thorn officiating. Memorials may be contributed in Betty's name to the Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo or First Presbyterian Church, Marengo. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with the arrangements. Betty is survived by her husband, Al; her two children, Sari (Raymond) Hacker of Marengo and Todd (Robin) Misel of Ankeny; four grandchildren, Kristina (Jeremy) Backes, Kaley (Christopher) McElvain, Jacob (Amber) Misel and MacKenzie (Kyle) O'Shea; six great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Kynlee, Elayna, Blakely, Ryker and Baby "O" due in January 2021; a brother, Bob Bell (Joanne Freshour), of Naples, Fla.; and a sister, Donna (David) Kinsey of Ankeny. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.