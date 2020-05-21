|
|
BETTY L. SCHNEIDER Cedar Rapids Betty L. Schneider, 95, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Duluth, Minn. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Etier of Quinlan, Texas. Betty was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Duluth, Minn., to parents Earl and Mary (Threadgall) Eckard. She was married to Ernest Schneider on March 4, 1961, in Duluth. He preceded her in death in 1987. After her husband's death, she moved to San Antonio to be closer to her daughter, Diane, then moved to Kansas City to be closer to her sister, Peg, and finally moved to Cedar Rapids to be closer to her brother, Robert. She was a retired school cafeteria manager for the Minnesota school system. Betty was an avid reader of romance novels, she volunteered at Mercy Hospital for several years, giving her time freely to those in need. She loved dogs, especially her little cocker spaniel "Bande," and she loved to plant flowers in the garden. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Stewart Eckard; and sister, Peg Sullivan. Memorials may be directed to the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.) Please share your support and memories with Betty's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020