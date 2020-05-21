Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Schneider Obituary
BETTY L. SCHNEIDER Cedar Rapids Betty L. Schneider, 95, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Duluth, Minn. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Etier of Quinlan, Texas. Betty was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Duluth, Minn., to parents Earl and Mary (Threadgall) Eckard. She was married to Ernest Schneider on March 4, 1961, in Duluth. He preceded her in death in 1987. After her husband's death, she moved to San Antonio to be closer to her daughter, Diane, then moved to Kansas City to be closer to her sister, Peg, and finally moved to Cedar Rapids to be closer to her brother, Robert. She was a retired school cafeteria manager for the Minnesota school system. Betty was an avid reader of romance novels, she volunteered at Mercy Hospital for several years, giving her time freely to those in need. She loved dogs, especially her little cocker spaniel "Bande," and she loved to plant flowers in the garden. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Stewart Eckard; and sister, Peg Sullivan. Memorials may be directed to the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.) Please share your support and memories with Betty's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -