BETTY "BETSY" LEE MANGEL North Liberty Betty "Betsy" Lee Mangel, 67, formerly of North Liberty, died peacefully at home on Friday, April 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at UIHC. Betty was born Oct. 16, 1952, in Bridgeport, Neb., to Robert and Hilda (Hansen) Mull. She graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1970 and attended Williamsport Community College, where she met her future husband. Fred and Betty were married on June 11, 1972. They celebrated 48 years of marriage. In 1980, they moved to Iowa, where Betsy was employed in housekeeping at the UIHC. She was later employed by Pearson, retiring after 26 years. In 2009, Betsy graduated from the veterinary assistant class at Kirkwood Community College. Betsy was diagnosed in 2010 with Myelodysplastic Syndrome and was treated at the Physician Clinic of Iowa Cancer Center until 2019. She then entered the Stem Cell Transplant Program at UIHC. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, canning, crafts, canoeing, kayaking, gardening, motorcycle and train trips, and taking care of the dogs and cats over the years. Betsy was a member of the American Motorcycle Association and the Harley Owners Group. Betsy is survived by her husband, Fred; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Mull; her stepfather, Sam Graybill; her uncles, Sam Hansen and George Hansen; and her aunt, Pearl Jacobson. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020