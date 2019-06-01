BETTY S. LEPIC Iowa City Betty Shonka Lepic died in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 28 at the age of 93. Betty was a longtime resident of Iowa City, graduating from Iowa City High School in 1944. She worked at First National Bank in Iowa City for 31 years, retiring in 1988 as vice president and trust officer. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where family will greet friends downstairs in the fellowship hall from noon until 1 p.m. Betty was very active in professional and community organizations. She was chairwoman of the SE Iowa Group of the National Association of Banking Women and president of her chapter of the American Business Women's Association. A dedicated volunteer, Betty was treasurer of the Johnson County Red Cross, a board member and volunteer for the Visiting Nurses Association, a board member for Iowa City's Ecumenical Housing Corp., and a gift-shop volunteer at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. She also was a lifelong member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, serving as a council member and office volunteer for several years. Betty was a proud mother of daughter, Nancy Lepic (Steve Mullins) and son, John Lepic (Mary); grandmother of Ryan Lepic, Molly Paplow (Chris), Caroline Lepic, John "Jack" Lepic Jr.; and great-grandmother of Laila Douglas. She was preceded in death by her father, Leo W. Shonka; her mother, Edith Stoner Shonka; and brother, Robert L. Shonka. Betty's life was one well-lived. She will be remembered by family and friends for her positive attitude and occasional stubbornness. The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassion, kindness and exceptional care provided by everyone at Taylor House in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City. www.lensingfuneral.com Published in The Gazette on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary