BETTY LETTS Iowa City Betty Letts, 98, of Iowa City, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City with the Rev. Gary Beckman officiating. A luncheon will be served immediately following Mass. Burial will be at St. Vincent Cemetery near Riverside. The family will greet friends one hour before services Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's name to the Regina Foundation or Windmill Manor – Garden Court. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Betty Rose Letts was born Sept. 26, 1921, in Hills, Iowa, the daughter of Wallace and Alice (DeBrie) Glaspey. She graduated from City High in 1940. Betty married Omer John Letts on Oct. 30, 1941, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Betty worked for many years at Sears & Robuck and also Pearson's Drug. In her free time, Betty enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, traveling, taking bus trips with Omer and dancing. Perhaps one of her greatest joys was time spent with her grandsons and great-grandchildrem. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Lynda (Les) Stratton of North Liberty and Patty (Tom) Gahan of Iowa City; four grandsons, Dan (Rebecca) Cannon of Lee's Summit, Mo., Bob (Mic) Cannon of North Liberty, Matt Gahan of Iowa City and Andy (Emily) Gahan of Iowa City; eight great-grandchildren, Payton Michelle and Brady Cannon, Jacob, Mitchell and Morgan Gahan and Elizabeth "Elly," Annabelle "Annie" and Natalie Gahan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Omer, on Dec. 17, 2002; one brother, Marold "Timer" Glaspey; and one sister, Leta Mae (Max D.) Seaton.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020