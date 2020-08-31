1/1
Betty Lou Craig
1935 - 2020
BETTY LOU CRAIG Cedar Rapids Betty Lou Craig, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. A Celebration of Life gathering and private burial will take place at a later date. Betty was born May 19, 1935, in Adams County, Iowa, the daughter of Claude and Georgia (Bennett) Antisdel. Betty married Bob Craig on Dec. 24, 1954. While raising her family, she worked as a day care provider for 10 years, and then worked at the Cedar Rapids City Assessors Office until her retirement in 1984. She is survived by her children, Keith (Cory) Craig of Olds, Cindy (Brad) Hutchins of Marion, Regina (Bob) Tiernan of Marion, Kathy (Kyle) Koch of Swisher and Krysti (Scott) Carlson of Cedar Rapids; 25 grandchildren; 21 and two pending great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Arden Kramer; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bob; parents, Claude and Georgia; mother-in-law, Ethel; brothers, Doug and Gene; sisters, Colleen, Carol and Shirley; brothers-in-law, Johnnie and Bill; and nephews, Rick, Monty, Jim and Jeff. Betty loved watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Her knowledge of what was happening on each team was like no other. Her and Bob officially became snowbirds in 1991, enjoying their winters in Arizona. That was something Betty could continue to enjoy even after Bob's death because of the many friends they made there. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the entire staff at Hospice House. The genuine compassion that was shown not only to Betty, but also extended to her family, forever will hold a special place in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Please share a memory of Betty at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
