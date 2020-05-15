|
BETTY LOU DIRKS Monticello Betty Lou Dirks, 84, of Monticello, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, following a brief illness. Private family services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church with interment in the Wayne Zion Cemetery. Pastor Wade Reddy will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home of Monticello has taken Betty and her family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com, where you can sign her guest book. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, St. Luke's Hospice or the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Surviving are four children, Kevin (Michele) Shawnee, Kan., Karen (Gary) Nelson, Cedar Falls, Kraig (Gina) and Keith (Cheryl) Monticello; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and eight siblings, Nancy Weers, Joyce (Leonard) Stutt, Glenda (Duane) Grant, Donald (Kathleen) Barnes, Kathy (Carl) Clang, Edwin (Nancy) Barnes, Suzanne (Carl) Offerman and Gary (Kris) Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Joe Wright; and her husband, Gerald, in 2011. Betty Lou Barnes was born June 13, 1935, on the family farm in Linn County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Earl and Melvie Pavin Barnes. She received her education in the Central City schools, graduating in 1953. Betty Lou Barnes and Gerald W. Dirks were married on Dec. 24, 1952, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. The couple farmed for a brief time in Castle Grove Township before returning to farm in Wayne Township. They retired from active farming in 1990, and the couple moved to Monticello in 1998. Betty enjoyed driving a Monticello Community school bus for many years. She was member of the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, where she was baptized on Oct. 3, 1952, and confirmed her faith Oct. 5, 1952. Betty enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and gardening.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020