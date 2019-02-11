BETTY LOU PAUL Toddville Betty Lou Paul, 80, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Toddville, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Hiawatha Care Center. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Sheri Andersen. Burial: Dunkard Cemetery, Midway. Betty was born March 4, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Melvin and Valera (Cress) McBurney. On Feb. 5, 1956, in Toddville, she was united in marriage to Ernest J. "Ernie" Paul. Betty was manager of Donutland in Cedar Rapids for nearly 20 years and was also a beloved "Sample Lady" at Sam's Club in Cedar Rapids for many years. She attended Alice United Methodist Church in Center Point. Betty was avid in area bowling leagues for many years, and she loved attending her children and grandchildren's school and sports activities. She is survived by her children, Sherry Sparks of Hiawatha, Dean (Jackie) Paul of Hiawatha and Ernest "Shawn" Paul of Marion; nine grandchildren, Travis Offerman, Tony Paul, Corissa Marti, Andy Paul, Brady Paul, Keegan Paul, Taylor Paul, Bryce Paul and Lacey Paul; two step-grandchildren, Cindy Leighty and Brooklyn Van Antwerp; many great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Betty) McBurney of Toddville; and sister-in-law, Edith McBurney of Toddville. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernie, in 2011; and her brother, Allen McBurney. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Betty's memory to the Alburnett School District Foundation at P.O. Box 193, Alburnett, IA 52202. Please share a memory of Betty at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary