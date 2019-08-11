|
BETTY LOUISE BROGAN North Liberty Betty Louise Brogan, 94, of North Liberty, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 S. Cedar St. Private family burial will be in Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Brosh Chapel in Solon. Betty was born Oct. 2, 1924, in rural Iowa City, the daughter of Arthur and Grace (Huffman) Maxey. She married Maynard Virgil Brogan on Aug. 3, 1943. They bought the family farm his Maynard's mother where their three children were born. The government bought the farm for the Coralville Reservoir. They then bought a farm on the Ivanhoe Road in Linn County. Twelve years later, Maynard was tired of farming and wanted to do construction. They moved to Iowa City, then Coralville and North Liberty. She remarked several times how glad she was they had traveled all 50 states, a tour in Europe and most of Canada while they were in good health. She loved to golf, bowl, fish as well as traveling. Betty is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Julie) Brogan and Dennis (Karen) Brogan, all of North Liberty; her daughter, Nancy (David) Williams of Flower Mound, Texas; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her brother, Stephen (Esther) Maxey; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maynard Brogan, in 2010; her brothers, Jim, Art and Valentine Maxey; her sisters, Irene Funk, Anita Funk, Hazel Vrchotichy, Doris Stanfield and Nina Matthess; two nieces; and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the North Liberty Fire Department in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019