BETTY LURENA JOHNSON Mount Vernon Betty Lurena Johnson, 96, of Mount Vernon, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Hallmark Care Center. Private family services: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Linn Grove Presbyterian Church. Burial: Linn Grove Cemetery. There are plans for a Celebration of Life on her birthday in the spring (April 7, 2021). Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. The services will be livestreamed for friends and extended family. Please share your support and memories with Betty's family and find a link to the livestream details on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries. Survivors include her seven children, Roger of Cedar Falls, Daryl (Amy) of Minnetonka, Minn., Vernon (Sue) of Martelle, Barry (Donna) of Wellman, Ronald (Deanna) of Schoolcraft, Mich., Scott of Martelle and Susan of Red Wing, Minn.; 10 grandchildren, Rachelle, Brad, Nate, Eric, Doug, Emily, Luke, Lacy, Matt and Jerrica; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was born April 7, 1924, on a farm in rural Springville, the daughter of Marvin and Ola (Shanklin) Kleineck. She graduated from Martelle High School in 1941. On Sept. 28, 1949, she married Russell E. Johnson. Betty sold Mary Kay for many years and was known as Betty J. with Mary Kay, along with helping on the family farm. Faith and family were important in her life. As a longtime member of the Linn Grove Presbyterian Church, she was active in Ladies Aide and much more. She will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice. Betty loved to spend time with her family and friends and enjoyed traveling whenever she could. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Robert Kleineck. Memorials are suggested to Linn Grove Presbyterian Church.