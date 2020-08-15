1/1
Betty M. Barrett
1927 - 2020
BETTY M. BARRETT Cedar Rapids Betty M. Barrett, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Ridgeview Care Center. Private family services at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Survivors include two sons, Wayne Ward of Cedar Rapids and Charles (Priscilla) Ward of Wyoming, Iowa. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Robert, David, Hazel and Myla; five great-grandchildren, Kevin, Katlin, Aiden, Addison and Keilani; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Avery. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen and Famah; and one brother, James. Betty was born on Nov. 16, 1927, in Keokuk, the daughter of Rudy and Grace (Ward) Pobanz. She married Kenneth I. Barnett on Oct. 10, 1965, in Cedar Rapids. Kenneth passed away in 2019. Betty was a secretary for Rinderknect Construction and retired from there after more than 26 years of service. Betty was a member of the ABWA, the American Legion and VFW auxiliaries. She enjoyed visiting with friends and spending time with her beloved family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospital. Please leave a message or tribute to the Barrett family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
