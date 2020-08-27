BETTY M. BINNING Cedar Rapids Betty M. Binning, 92, a resident of Cottage Grove Place, died there on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Private family services at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Sanders of Northridge, Calif.; two granddaughters, Tynell and Tammy; two grandsons, Jason and Brandon; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Pamela Sue Collins; and two brothers. Betty was born Aug. 25, 1927, in Kansas City, Kan., the daughter of Frank and Goldie Eddy. She married Burdette A. Binning on May 22, 1949, in Kansas City, Mo. Burdette passed away in 2017. Betty was a member of the RSVP and a 50-year member of the Kenwood Presbyterian Church. She was a deputy city clerk for the City of Hiawatha for nine years. She was very active in the Girl Scouts and was den leader for over 10 years. She enjoyed crafts, bowling, and spending time with her many friends and beloved family. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Betty's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.