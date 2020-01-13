|
BETTY M. SHAFFER Iowa City Betty M. Shaffer, 85, lifetime resident of Iowa City, died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Betty's memory to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Betty Marie Lepic was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Iowa City, the daughter of Otto Wesley and Bozena "Bessie" (Cermak) Lepic. Attending Iowa City Schools, Betty graduated with the Class of 1952 from City High School. She married Walter E. "Jake" Shaffer on Sept. 29, 1952. For over 31 years, Betty provided child care to many families in the Iowa City area even while raising her own family. She later worked for ACT for a number of years. Betty's life was family. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but also the many kids and families she was blessed to be a part of their lives while she cared for them! Her family includes her three children, Gary and Michelle Shaffer, Jeff and Sue Shaffer, and Ellen and Mark Schau; grandchildren, Susan Shaffer, Travis Shaffer, Jena James, Adam Jessen, Amanda Voss, Lane Schau, Morgan Schau, Lynsey Miller and Brittany Bock; 17 great-grandchildren; and Betty's sister-in-law, Reta Lepic. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Erik Jessen; and her three brothers, Otto, George and Jaro Lepic.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020